Pakistani textiles made a mark in Texworld 2017 in Paris

PARIS: Pakistan’s high quality and value added textile products were showcased at the 3- day 40th edition of Texworld show held from 6th to 9th of this month in Paris.



In all twenty six renowned Pakistani Companies participated in the exhibition and displayed variety of high end fabrics, sundries, accessories and sophisticated cotton wears including knit Embroidery Lace and trims suited to the taste and preferences of European children, men and women.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moinun Haque who visited Pakistani pavilion met with the Pakistan exhibitors and appreciated their participation in this premier European Textile exhibition.

He said the Pakistani Textile products are known internationally for their high quality and innovative designs. Participation in the texworld textile would not only help in introducing Pakistan prowess in the textile fashion industry but will provide much need boost to the Pakistan’s textile exports to the lucrative European market.

The Texworld held every year at the advent of spring in Europe is a popular trade fair exclusively for professionals from the textile and fashion industry. It is a valuable and efficient gateway to the European market for international textile manufacturers.