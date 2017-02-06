Pakistani flag to wave over Srinagar soon, says Senator Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Addressing a huge rally in the provincial capital of Punjab on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, declared that the dawn of independence will arrive soon in Kashmir and the Pakistan flag will wave over Srinagar.

The Kashmir Jihad is not a struggle for resources like “Roti, Kapra or Makan” or any other kind of economic freedom, it is an ideological war and nobody can defeat it, he told thousands of men, women and children who had turned up to support the liberation struggle of the Kashmiris continuing for the last seventy years.

Sirajul Haq said that Kashmir movement was different from the war in Afghanistan and Palestine, as it was continuation of the historic Pakistan movement. He said the Kashmiris had done their duty and it was for Pakistan to speed up this movement and carry it to its logical end.

He said that more than one lakh Kashmiris had laid down their lives for freedom. Thousands of Kashmiri youth were being tortured but they had refused to give up their struggle. He said the Kashmiris had rejected impressive packages and lucrative posts offered by India and had preferred liberation. He said it was unfortunate that a small lobby of hypocrites in the country was busy in negative propaganda against jihad and Kashmir. Siraj strongly criticized the government’s Kashmir policy and said the rulers were betraying the Kashmiri martyrs for the sake of friendship and trade with India.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed said that thousands of people were on roads today to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren but the rulers were afraid of Narendra Modi’s displeasure. The rulers were thus showing loyalty to the foreign masters. JI Information Secretary Ameerul Azeem said that the detention of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed on this occasion had sent a negative signal to the Kashmiris. The rulers had goner blind in the colonial powers slavery. He said Pakistan’s respected lady Dr. Aafia Siddiqui had been in US jail but the cowardly rulers were not ready to utter a word in her favour. Agencies