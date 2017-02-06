Over Rs 2.342 b released for Finance Division projects

ISLAMABAD: The government has so far released Rs 2.342 billion for various projects of the Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs 9.115 billion earmarked under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2016-17.

An amount of Rs 500 million has been released for Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (Kâ€‘IV) Karachi out of total allocation of Rs 1 billion. The project is being executed on 50:50 cost sharing basis, according to the data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms.

The government also released Rs 400 million for Gawadar Development Authority out of its total allocation of Rs 1 billion while Rs 163 million has been issued for the construction of aflyover at Koyala Phattak, Samangli Road Quetta.

According to the data, the federal government has provided an amount of Rs 280 million for Greater Karachi Sewerage out of its 33 per cent expenditure share in the project.

The government has released Rs 160 million for Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital (District Peshawar) out of its total allocation of Rs 400 million while Rs 100 million hasbeen provided for widening and carpeting of Booni-Buzand Torkhow Road Chitral out of its total allocation of Rs 250 million for PSDP 2016-17.

The government has also releases Rs 80 million for the construction of fish landing jetty and allied harbour facilities at Pishukan Gwadar while Rs 80 million has been provided for theconstruction of fish landing jetty and allied harbour facilities at Surbandar East Bay Gwadar.

The federal government will share 80 per cent cost of both the projects.

An amount of Rs 58 million has been released for the construction of eastern and expansion of southern sewerage treatment plants under the Hyderabad package while Rs 52 million has been provided for the construction and improvement of roads in urban areas of Hyderabad district.

Some Rs 172 million has been provided for Phase-II of Debt for Education SWAP-II (German Assisted) while Rs 59 million hasbeen released for capacity building of teachers training institutions and training of elementary school teachers in Punjab. It is pertinent to mention here that the government has so far released Rs 363.980 billion for various ongoing and new projects of all the ministries and divisions under PSDP 2016-17 out of total Rs 800 billion allocations.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism.APP