NA condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday condemned Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and called upon the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to get implemented its resolutions to give the Kashmiris their just right to self-determination.

The House, in a unanimously adopted resolution in connection with Kashmir Day (February 05), reiterated unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the UN Charter, including the provision of political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) in their just struggle for self-determination.

The resolution was submitted by Chaudhry Muhammad Birjees Tahir, Minister for Affairs of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“This House salutes the courage, valour and commitment of successive generations of Kashmiri people for their ongoing struggle for self-determination as promised to them by the international community in UNSC resolutions,” the resolution said.

“The House rejects the Indian government’s ridiculous claims that Kashmir is an integral part of India when India itself took the Kashmir dispute to the UNSC thereby accepting it as an international dispute between two sovereign UN members.”

The National Assembly condemned the state terrorism perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against the unarmed innocent Kashmiri civilians, including women and children, in held Kashmir which had led to martyrdom of thousands of them.

It noted that the use of pellet guns to deliberately blind unarmed Kashmiris, including women and children, was in clear violation of the international treaties against the use of inhumane weapons of war, including the Geneva Convention of 1949, their Additional Protocols I&II and International Humanitarian Law.

The House also condemned the continued use of draconian laws against the Kashmiris and recurring curfew in IHK that had aggravated the miseries of the local population and was in clear violation of all international human rights conventions.

It deplored the continuing silence of the sections of the international community, including human rights advocates, on the ongoing violence perpetrated by the Indian occupations forces in IHK against unarmed civilians, including women and children.

The National Assembly called upon the UNSC to take concrete steps for the implementation of its resolutions for the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people as done so in other parts of the world.

The international community must take notice of the gross human rights violation in IHK at the hands of the Indian security forces, the NA said and urged India to respect the human rights of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the right to self-determination.

The House also urged the UNSC to call upon India to let the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) fulfill its mandated tasks as per the UNSC resolutions on the IHK.