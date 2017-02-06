Kamal demands immediate devolution of powers to Karachi mayor

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal has demanded of the provincial government to immediately devolve powers to the elected mayor, terming it imperative for Karachi’s development.

“This city needs powers to be devolved to the elected mayor at all costs for its development,” the PSP chief told reporters in the metropolitan on Sunday.

“By not giving powers to the mayor, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has usurped rights of 20.5 million people of this city,” Kamal said, adding “the CM alone cannot manage or even handle the issues confronting this city and must transfer powers”.

Referring to remarks by CM Sindh wherein he allegedly turned down demands from the mayor to transfer powers, Kamal, who was once a part of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) but went on to form his own party in March 2016, asked what if the premier himself takes over the CM’s powers.

“How would Shah feel then, will he not protest against such a move,” Kamal asked, saying the same way a mayor would feel if not given powers.

Meanwhile, Kamal claimed more than 300 members from different parties joined his fold, saying more will be coming soon.

Elaborating, the PSP chief said 207 members of the MQM joined the PSP, including three sector in charges; 14 joint sector in charges; 33 unit in charges; 37 joint unit in charges; 106 unit committee members, one UC Nazim and four councilors.

To a question, Kamal said he did not know if MQM leader Saleem Shahzad was about to return to Pakistan. Earlier today, the veteran party figure announced to make a comeback to the country in the next 48 hours.

The self-exiled leader had announced in August last year that he will soon return in order to strengthen Farooq Sattar and his party, minutes after he dissociated the MQM from Altaf Hussain following the latter’s anti-Pakistan speech.

The MQM in 2014 suspended Shahzad’s party’s membership, extending a warning to all members to strictly adhere to its code of conduct. INP