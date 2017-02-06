Joint Ministerial Commission upgrades bilateral relations: Bahrain FM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan values its ties with Bahrain and stressed the need for expanding bilateral trade between both countries.

Talking to Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmad Al Khalifa, Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain at PM House, the Prime Minister welcomed the important step of establishing the Joint Ministerial Commission between Pakistan and Bahrain.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the performance of Pakistan’s Ambassador Javed Malik and expressed the confidence that relations of two countries would continue to grow.

The Foreign Minister conveyed the special greetings of Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He informed the Prime Minister that the relations between both countries had been upgraded due to Joint Ministerial Commission.

The first session of the JMC is being held in Islamabad later today in which both countries will hold comprehensive discussion to expand diplomatic, economic, trade, strategic and cultural ties, he added.

Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid is leading a high-level government delegation that also includes members of the royal family of Bahrain.

The visit highlights the growing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain.