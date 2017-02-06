Four killed in car-truck collision in Jaffarabad

ISLAMABAD: At least four persons were killed when their car collided with a Mazda truck at the Allah Yar Bypass near Jaffarabad on Monday.

According to details, four persons residents of Austa Muhammad were going to Jacobabad on their car after attending a marriage ceremony in Jaffarabad, private news channel reported.

When they reached at the Allah Yar Bypass, their car collided with a Mazda truck coming from opposite direction, killing them on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Haresh Kumar, Dalip Kumar, Sameet Kumar and Ginwar. Police reached the spot and shifted the the bodies to Civil Hospital Dera Allah Yar from where they were handed to their heirs.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.