One killed in Afghan consulate Karachi firing

KARACHI: One person was killed in a firing took place inside the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Clifton area of Karachi on Monday.

According to initial reports, heavy contingents of police and Rangers rushed to the spot in the city’s Clifton area where the Afghan Consulate is located

The name of the murdered was appointed as the Third Secretary at the Afghan Consulate who is identified as Muhammad Zaki. Police stated that the firing incident had occurred due to a personal grudge or enmity.

Security forces had cordoned off the area and no one was allowed to enter or leave the consulate.

Sources revealed that a security guard Inayyat was taken into custody for firing the shots.