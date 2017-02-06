COAS directs army assistance in relief efforts in snow hit areas

RAWALPINDI: An FC soldier Irshad embraced shahdat and 6 others got injured when a Chitral scout post came under slide in Pishotan, Kandao, Arandu, the ISPR said in a press release.

Soldiers have been rescued early Sunday morning.

In village Sher Shal, Garam Chashma, Chitral where an avalanche buried more than 25 houses, FC troops are assisting Civil Administration and NDMA for rescue of individuals who came under snow slide last night. The ISPR said so far 7 dead bodies have been recovered. 2 injured taken out.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has directed maximum assistance to NDMA, PDMA and local administrations for timely and effective rescue/relief effort in snow hit areas.

The ISPR said subject to weather clearance Army helicopter will supply relief items and expedite relief operations.

Meanwhile in Chaghi, Rescue and relief operation has been completed. FC assisted PDMA overnight to rescue all 108 stranded travellers and shifted to Noshki. INP