Three killed, three injured on road

FAISALABAD: A man and his two children were killed while three others injured in an accident in Tandlianwala police station on Sunday.



A police spokesman said Major Imtiaz Anwar of Chak No.519-EB Borewal along with his sister Amina Shehzadi, her husband Farooq Sajawal and their four children were going to Okara from Rawalpindi in a car when a speeding dumper hit it near Adda Chak No.426-GB due to fog.

As a result, Farooq, his daughter Remesan and son Taha died on the spot whereas his wife Amina Shehzadi, son Ukasha and brother-in-law Major Imtiaz were injured and shifted to a local hospital.