Siraj urges masses to express total solidarity with Kashmiris

By Our Reporter

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has appealed to the nation to come out on roads in hundreds of thousands tomorrow to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and to give a clear message to India and the united Nations that they will not rest till the Kashmir issue was resolved.

Talking to different delegations at Mansoora on Saturday, he said that a permanent solution of the Kashmir issue was imperative for lasting peace in South Asia and to resolve the conflict between two nuclear powers in the light of the UN resolutions.

Sirajul Haq impressed upon the Prime Minster to have meetings with the UN Secretary General and world leaders to underscore the need for resolving the Kashmir issue without further delay.

The JI chief said that unfortunately, the liberation of Kashmir had never been a priority of the rulers in Islamabad.

While in opposition, leaders of all parties talked much of Kashmir and criticized the rulers for their failure in this direction. However, the same people when in power, forgot all promises made to the Kashmiris and started befriending India. He said this approach of the Pakistani rulers was a cause of doubt and anxiety among the Kashmiris as also the nation.

He said the Indian occupation forces were targeting Kashmiri youth. The Kashmiri youth were being lifted from their homes at night and shot dead in the wilderness or put in torture cells.

He said that India had failed in its efforts to crush the Kashmiris’ liberations struggle through brute force or the detention of veteran Kashmiri leaders.

The Kashmiris were offering their lives for the completion of the Pakistan but the rulers in Islamabad would not dare to annoy Indian Prime Minister Modi on Kashmir issue.