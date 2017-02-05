Renowned playwright Bano Qudsia passes away

By Our Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Famous playwright and spiritual writer Bano Qudsia died on Saturday at an age of 88.

She was wife to well-known literary figure Ashfaq Ahmed.

Bano earned international recognition for her masterpiece Raja Gidh – an Urdu novel. Besides, Bano wrote extensively for Pakistani dramas and also contributed to Punjabi literature.

Noted short-story writer Bano was given the Kamal-e-Fun Award for 2010 by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL). Her play Aadhi Baat is considered to be a classic while Pia Naam Ka Dia, Dast Basta, Aik Din, Mard-e-Abresham, Amar Bail and Kooch Aur Nahi are some of the famous novels she authored.