Pakistani mother reunites with son stranded in India

LAHORE: A five-year-old boy, who was taken to India by his father 11 months ago, finally reunited with his Pakistani mother at the Wagah border crossing on Saturday.

Iftikhar reached the Wagah border crossing from where officials of the High Commission of Pakistan handed him over to his mother.

In March 2016, Iftikhar’s father took him to India. Subsequently, the boy’s mother, a Pakistani, filed a case in the Indian courts for his custody.

The verdict on the case was given by May 2016 but due to the growing border tensions it took eight more months for the mother to get the good news of seeing her son.

The man, who belongs to Jammu, had lied to his wife that he was taking Iftikhar to a wedding with him.

He took the boy to Dubai then from there to Jammu.

However, after the case was taken up by the Pakistani high commission and proven that Iftikhar was a Pakistani by nationality, the verdict was given that he be returned to his mother in Pakistan.—INP