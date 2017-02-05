Pakistan lose reverse singles as Davis Cup tie ends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan lost to Iran in reverse singles of the Asia Oceania Group II Davis Cup tie, which ended here at the Pakistan Sports Complex Sunday.



The Iranian team, which had lost tie to Pakistan due to consecutive defeats in three matches in last two days, made a comeback and won both the reverse singles.

In first match, Muhammad Abid Ali Akbar of Pakistan conceded defeat to Iran’s Hamid Raza Nadaf 7-6, 4-6, 3-6 while Shahin Khaldan of Iran beat Muhammad Abid with 7-6, 6-3 in the last singles.

However due to final score 3-2, Pakistan won the Davis Cup tie and have qualified for the semifinal of Asia Oceania Group II to be held in Pakistan on April 7 to 9, where they will face the winner of Hong Kong-Vietnam tie.