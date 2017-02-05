Pakistan has matchless agriculture, livestock potential: FPCCI

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday said Pakistan had huge potential in livestock, agriculture and its sub-sectors.



The government should invite Chinese to invest in the sectors with focus on value addition and food processing, said leader of FPCCI, Naseem-ur-Rehman.

He stressed the need for paying attention on the agricultural development and include agricultural projects in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said a statement issued here by FPCCI.

Improvement in agriculture, which was over twenty percent of the GDP would improve lives of millions of people linked to this sector in Pakistan, he said.

Naseem-ur-Rehman said Pakistan and China had focused one nergy, infrastructure, transport, industry and ports but agriculture had not been given due importance.

He lauded the move of the government to include Keti Bandar, Karachi Circular Railway and Dhabeji Special Economic Zone in the CPEC.

China had invested heavily in the agriculture sector in Africa therefore Pakistan should lure the friendly country as we were close to them and have vast land for the purpose, he observed.

He said Pakistan’s per acre yield was less then China and India, while wastage of water was high because of primitive farming methods.

Agriculture sector was suffering from lack of innovation, absence of value addition, he said.