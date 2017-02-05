Kashmiris refuse to bow head before Indian repression: Liaqat Baloch

FAISALABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, said the Kashmiris were struggling for independence since last seventy years and refused to bow down before Indian repression.

He said that independence was the basic right of the Kashmiris and their sacrifices and struggle would soon bear fruit.

While addressing the Kashmir rally at Faisalabad, Liaqat Baloch counseled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif not to have any expectations from India, and instead, chalk out a national Kashmir policy, appoint a full time Foreign Minister and give due importance to the Kashmir. He called for waving restriction on Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.