UNSC removes Gulbuddin Hekmatyar from designated list of terrorists

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has removed the name of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the chief of Hezb-e-Islami party, from the list of designated terrorists and lifted a ban of travel and arms and assets freeze.

His name was removed by the Security Council’s sanction committee from the list of ISIS and al-Qaida Sanction List.

In a statement, the Sanction Committee said that the travel ban, assets freeze and arms embargo under the Paragraph 2 of Resolution 2253 (2015) has been lifted from Hekmatyar.

The UNSC had put the name of 67-year-old Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on the terrorist list on Feb 20, 2003.