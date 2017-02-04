Under-construction Wah General Hospital be completed by July: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday visited under-construction 500 bedded Wah General Hospital and directed the authorities concerned to complete the project by July this year.

The hospital, to be completed at a cost of more than Rs. 1.4 billion, would be the biggest and the best hospital of not only Wah and Taxila but also of Rawalpindi division.

It will not only benefit people of NA-53 but to surrounding areas as well.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah had generously provided 96 kanal of land free of cost for the establishment of the hospital.

The Minister was briefed that around 65 per cent non-residential work has been completed while cumulative progress on residential building work is 80 per cent. The overall progress of the project is 67 per cent.

One portion of the hospital would be reserved for the treatment of poor and laborers.

The Minister directed the officials to complete the project in time, ensure quality of work and international standard facilities by equipping the hospital with latest equipments. APP