Turkey, US-coalition jets ‘kill 47 ISIL fighters’

AL-BAB, SYRIA: Turkish and US-led coalition fighter jets have carried out bombing raids against ISIL positions near Syria’s al-Bab, a town held by ISIL and besieged by Turkey-backed Syrian rebels for almost two months, according to a Turkish military statement.

A total of 47 ISIL (also known as ISIS) fighters were “neutralised” in clashes and air raids in the past 24 hours, the statement said, adding that buildings, defence posts, shelters and an ammunition depot were destroyed in raids.

The Turkish army also hit 135 Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant targets in northern Syria, the General Staff said in a statement.Agencies