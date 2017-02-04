Tariq Bajwa made Finance Secretary

ISLAMABAD: Tariq Bajwa, a key member of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s economic team, has been made Federal Finance Secretary.

Mr Tariq Bajwa was presently performing duties as Secretary Economic Affairs Division. He also served as Chairman FBR.

During the period as Chairman FBR Mr Tariq Bajwa worked hard and as a result the number of tax payers increased from 700,000 to nearly a million. He also contributed to tax payers’ facilitation and helped promote tax culture in the country.

He replaces former Finance Secretary Dr Waqar Masood who retired on the 20th of January, 2017. INP