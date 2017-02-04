Rain to hit Punjab, KP in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Rain along with snowfall continued in the hilly areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, while major cities of Punjab, KP and Islamabad will receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at scattered places in Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions), isolated places in Southern Punjab and Sindh.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, a fresh westerly wave entered Pakistan on Friday and will continue through Sunday evening. According to the Met department, foggy conditions are likely to prevail in south Punjab and Upper Sindh during night and morning hours. In Gilgit-Baltistan, intermittent rain and snowfall over the hills continued on Friday as well, which also decreased the temperature. Many cities of Gilgit-Baltistan region are experiencing cold weather condition.

Temperature recorded in the main cities were as follows: Islamabad 09°C, Lahore and Peshawar 11°C, Karachi 18°C, Quetta 08°C, Gilgit and Murree 04°C and Muzaffarabad 07°C. Parachinar -06°C, Astore -05°C, Gupis -03°C, Bagrote & Malamjabba -02°C, Kalam -01°C.

The rainfall recorded in several cities on Friday was Parachinar 04, Drosh 04, Chitral 02. Snowfall: Kalam 02. INP