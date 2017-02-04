PM Nawaz Sharif, most popular leader in Pakistan: IRI survey

ISLAMABAD: International Republican Institute (IRI) on Saturday stated that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif is the most popular in Pakistan politics.

According to a survey report, about 63 percent people of the country expressed likeness towards the Prime Minister, PTI chief Imran Khan stood on second slot with 39 percent result while Bilawal Bhutto gained appreciation of 32 percent people, a private news channel reported.

The survey further revealed that 85 percent citizens disliked Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder, followed by Asif Ali Zardari with 80 percent. However, Tahir-ul-Qadri got 79 percent dislike votes.

With respect to governance at provincial level, Punjab stood on first position with 79 percent rating, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) received 72 percent votes whereas Sindh and Balochistan clinched 54 and 48 percent votes apiece.