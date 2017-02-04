NA passes ‘Alternate Dispute Resolution Bill 2017’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday passed “The Alternate Dispute Resolution Bill, 2017” with some amendments.

The bill was moved by Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

The Bill was passed by the house after amendments proposed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members were incorporated in it.

Law Minister termed the bill important and historic and according to the manifesto of PML-N. He said under the bill Alternate Dispute Resolution will be introduced both in civil and criminal cases. He said the system will be compulsorily applicable to twenty-three types of cases. The system will have components of conciliation, arbitration and panchayat.

He pointed out that yesterday the House passed a revolutionary “Cost of Litigation” Bill, which will help provide inexpensive and speedy justice to the people. He said the bill is according to the vision of the Prime Minister and manifesto of PML-N.

He said under the bill neutral person will be appointed by the government after consultation with the High Court with consensus of the parties involved in a dispute. He pointed out that initially the legislation will be implemented in the federal capital.

PPP MNA Nafeesa Shaha objected to the Bill saying that women were exploited in the Jiragas. She complained that women were not given representation in the Alternate Dispute Reposition forum.

PTI lawmakers Arif Alvi, Shafqat Mehmood and Shireen Mazari opined that the Bill needed to be improved further.

Meanwhile, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada laid before the House Annual report of the Council of Common Interests for the year 2015-16. INP