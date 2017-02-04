Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 5

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed across the country and Azad Kashmir on February 5 (Sunday) with the pledge to continue supporting Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed on February 5 every year to highlight the plight of people in the Indian-held Kashmir and draw the world’s attention to its obligation to the UN-sponsored plebiscite there. It will be a closed holiday in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Different political and social organizations have chalked out special programmes to show unity with the Kashmiris struggling to achieve freedom from Indian subjugation.

Rallies will be held across the country and human chains will be formed in the areas connecting Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to support the cause of the Kashmiris.

The participants of the rallies will also strongly condemn gross violations of basic human rights and excesses being committed by Indian troops in the occupied valley.

Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition plan under which Pakistan and India emerged as independent states in 1947.

Under the plan, Kashmir was part of Pakistan but India annexed major part of Kashmir by sending troops to Srinagar on October 26, 1947.

Kashmiri freedom fighters resisted Indian aggression and got some part of Kashmir liberated from Indian occupation which is known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan extends its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris’ right to self- determination.

Radio Pakistan and PTV will broadcast special programmes featuring all aspects of freedom movement of the people of Kashmir.