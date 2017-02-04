‘Kashmir a matter of life and death for us’ terms Asadullah Bhutto

KARACHI: Vice Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Asadullah Bhutto has said that nation is united over Kashmir issue and express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters۔



He was addressing to the All Parties Conference over solidarity with Kashmir at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He urged the government for immediate release of Jamaat al Dawa chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, as a step taken under the US and India’s pressure, adding that America did not see the brutality of Narendra Modi.

He was of the view that government of Pakistan should conduct international level meeting for resolving the Kashmir issue in the lights of UN resolutions without any further delay.

On this occasion professor ND Khan said it’s the responsibility of Pakistan government to solve the Kashmir issue according to the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam as he declared Kashmir aorta of Pakistan.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naaemur Rehman addressing to the same conference urged the masses to join the Kashmir Solidarity programme tomorrow in order to express their support to their oppressed Kashmir brethren.