Judges differ over granting bail to Dr Asim Hussain in corruption cases

KARACHI: Judges of the two-member bench of Sindh High Court were not on the same page during hearing regarding Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim’s bail on Friday. One of the judges was in favour of the bail while the other was against it in two corruption cases.

During the hearing, Justice K K Agha said Asim’s life could be at risk, therefore, he should be given bail on two surety bonds of Rs2.5 million each. However, Justice Farooq Shah, who was heading the bench, dismissed the request, saying Asim was getting the necessary medical treatment. “He should not be given bail for the time being,” he said, suggesting Asim’s name be put on the Exit Control List. The issue was forwarded to the chief justice of Pakistan so that a referee judge is nominated to take the case forward. The hearing was held over two corruption references of Rs479 billion against Asim. INP