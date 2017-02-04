JI announces Kashmir Solidarity Day schedule

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow, Feb 05 all over the country.



Rallies and public meetings in this regard will be held in the federal and all provincial capitals besides divisional and district levels.

According to the schedule, Ameer, JI, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, will address the Azadi Kashmir March in the Punjab capital. The JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, will lead the Kashmir rally at Faisalabad. JI Deputy chief Mian Muhammad Aslam and JI Parliamentary leader in the National Assembly, Sahibzada Tariqullah, will lead the rally at Islamabad.

JI deputy chief Hafiz Muhammad Idrees will lead the rally at Gujranwala, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha at Sialkot, Mian Maqaood Ahmed at Sargodha and Azhar Iqbal Hasan at Gujrat .

JI chief for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmed Kahn will lead at Peshawar, Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim Khan at Abbotabad, Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi at Quetta, Asadullah Bhutto at Karachi, Rashid Naseem at Hyderabad and Dr Merajul Huda at Sukkur.