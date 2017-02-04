India’s oppression and in IOK destined to end

LAHORE: Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that India’s oppression and unlawful occupation in occupied Kashmir was destined to end and the Kashmiris would secure their right to self-determination very soon.



Speaking at a programme held to review the arrangements for the Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said the Kashmiris had not accepted New Delhi’s forced occupation of the valley for the last seventy years.

He said that whatever argument India could advance to justify her hold in Kashmir, the world at large would not accept that and she would always face humiliation.

The JI central leader said that the intransigence of the Indian rulers over the Kashmir issue had put the regional peace as also the future of one- a-half billion people of the area at stake.

He appealed to the masses to join the Kashmir Solidarity programme tomorrow in order to express their support to their oppressed Kashmir brethren.

Liaqat Baloch slated the detention of Jamaat al Dawa chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed as a step taken under the US and India’s pressure and called for his immediate release.

He stressed upon the government to prepare a bold and firm Kashmir policy and expose India’s tyrannies in Held Kashmir all over the world. He also called for snapping trade and cultural ties with India and making composite dialogue with that country contingent with the solution of the Kashmir issue.

Referring to the steps being taken by US President Trump, he stressed that the state policy in this regard should be based on reasoning.