ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday said that the Constitution of Pakistan had restricted the judges to remain impartial.

“Having a keen understanding of the Constitution and laws is the prime responsibility of judges,” the Chief Justice told a ceremony held at the Punjab Judicial Academy here.

He said that the society would remain calm and peaceful if justice is prevailed.

The top judge said that no judge could give a verdict as per his choice and wish.