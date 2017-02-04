CIA police kill four suspects in Lahore shoot out

LAHORE: Lahore Police kill four suspects in a shoot out here in the early of Saturday.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) police said that they were taking four suspects – Babar, Sattar, Nadeem and Azam- involved in a murder and kidnapping for ransom case for identification when their accomplices opened fire on them in Manawa neighbourhood. Police also retaliated and killed all four suspects.

A spokesman for police said that the suspects were involved in killing a teenage hostage after taking Rs2.5 million as ransom in the Samanabad neighbourhood.