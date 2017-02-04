Child stranded with marriage party procession dies of cold in Chaghi

QUETTA: A child, who was stranded along with dozens of people while returning to Noshki from Chaghi, died of cold in Bati area on Saturday afternoon.

Media reports quoting provincial disaster management said that the child might have died of cold.

Rescue teams of FC, Levies force and local administration reached the site where six vehicles had stranded due to heavy rain. The stranded people are being evacuated.

Earlier, six vehicles, carrying bride, groom and others, of a wedding party procession had gone missing while returning to Noshki from Chaghi on Saturday morning.