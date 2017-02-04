‘Chelsea to beat Arsenal in Premier League’

Chelsea will beat Arsenal by 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The prediction has been made by Matt Le Tissier, the Southampton legend and popular pundit.

Tissier said that Chelsea star footballer Eden Hazard will score the decisive goal for her side against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

According to confirmed reports no Chelsea player is facing any injury problem ahead of the match. Therefore, no change in the side is expected by the head coach, Antonio Conte. The team will be same, which drew a match against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Arsenal are facing fitness issue of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Olivier Giroud.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out due to calf injury while Giroud is likely recover and play the match. Danny Welbeck will also come back after a rest.

Chelsea Squad: Moses, Pedro, Costa, Matic, Willian, Batshuayi, Cahill, Courtois, Begovic, Alonso, Fabregas, Zouma, Kante, Hazard, Loftus-Cheek, , Terry, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Luiz, Eduardo, Aina, Ake.

Arsenal Squad: Mertesacker, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Gibbs, Maitland-Niles, Cech, Ospina, Martinez, Bellerin, Debuchy, Jenkinson, Holding, Gabriel,, Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Walcott, Reine-Adelaide, Iwobi, Sanchez, Perez, Giroud.