Chaghi: Six vehicles carrying bride, groom go missing at marriage party

NOSHKI: Six vehicles, carrying bride, groom and others, of a wedding party procession had gone missing while returning to Noshki from Chaghi, Levies forces said on Saturday.

Levies forces said that the wedding party procession had left Chaghi for Noshki at 4 pm on Friday during heavy rain. However, six vehicles of the procession went missing mysteriously when they reached Zaro. The vehicles were carrying bride, groom and dozens of others.

Levies and local administration have launched an hunt for the recovery of the missing vehicles.