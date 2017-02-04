Another rain spell to hit different cities, snowfall likely at hilly areas

ISLAMABAD: Under the influence of new rain bearing weather system, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Met Office, rain is expected at scattered places in Balochistan on Saturday. Snowfall is also expected over the hills of Quetta, Zhob and Kalat Divisions during the period, a private news channel reported.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a number places during next 48 hours. Isolated heavy rain with snow over the hills is also expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Mardan Divisions on Saturday and Sunday.

In Punjab, rain is expected at a number of places of upper Punjab citizes including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sargodha Divisions on Saturday and Sunday.

Snowfall is also expected over the hills of Murree and Galliyat during the period. Rain is also expected at isolated places of south Punjab on Saturday.

In Sindh, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places of the province on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain and snowfall with isolated heavyfalls is expected at a number of places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday and Sunday.

Foggy conditions are likely in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Met Office has warned that there is a risk of landslides and flashfloods due to intermittent rain in the vulnerable areas of upper KP, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday and Sunday.