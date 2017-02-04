5-year-old Pakistani boy reunited with mother at Wagah border

LAHORE: A five-year-old Pakistani boy ‘Iftikhar Ahmed’ was reunited with his mother on Saturday at the Wagah border crossing.

The boy, Iftikhar Ahmed, had been taken “forcibly” to India by his father, who belongs to Jammu and Kashmir, a year ago.

Pakistan thanked India authorities for helping in boy’s return.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said that the five-year-old boy was lodged for some time in a hotel in Amritsar with a senior diplomat and later taken to Wagah.

Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit “appreciated the cooperative role of Indian government” in the return of Iftikhar Ahmed, the statement said.

In March 2016, Iftikhar’s father Gulzar Ahmed took him to Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequently, the boy’s mother Rohina Kiyani who belongs to Pakistan-administered Kashmir, filed a case in an Indian court for his custody.