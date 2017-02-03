Trump leading United States toward anarchy: Hafiz Idrees

LAHORE: Deputy chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, has said that the US President Donald Trump was pushing the world towards chaos and destruction and if he did not mend his ways, the Americans might throw him out of White House soon. He was addressing large Friday congregation at Mansoora mosque.

Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said that Trump and the US administration were making dirty attacks against Islam and trying to link Islam with terrorism under a conspiracy due to which there was harassment and hatred among the Muslims all over the world.

He said that Islam was religion of peace, love and brotherhood and had nothing to do with terrorism. Islam had prohibited even the cutting of fruit and shady trees and preached of doing good to the enemy. He said that Trump’s predecessors had also being dreaming of eliminating Islam and the Muslims from the world but had met death as a failure.

He said that Allah Almighty has ordained that Islam would triumph and prevail over all other creeds and religions. Therefore, Trump should see reason and adopt a rational approach. He said that the humanity today was in search for peace and love which Islam alone could guarantee.

The JI deputy chief said that the US which claimed to be civilized was in fact the biggest brute in the world and the notorious Guantanamo and Abu Gharaib jails were enough evidence for that as hundreds of innocent Muslims had been kept there for years and subjected to torture for no crime.

He said that Pakistan’s respected and highly educated lady Dr Aafia Siddiqui, had been awarded 86 years jail although her crime could not be proved.