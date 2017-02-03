Trump confining American people by restrictions on Muslims: Sirajul Haq

SUKKUR: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that Donald Trump was confining himself and the American people to the US boundaries by placing restriction on the Muslims. He was addressing the All Pakistan Ijtema-e-Aakaan of the Islami Jamait-e-Talaba, at Sukkur on Friday.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI was striving for a change in the country’s political, economic, administrative and system and it was against status quo.

He said the western system of life had made human being slaves of money and material. He said that those who wanted to restrict Islam to the mosque and madrissahs were confused.

The JI chief said that the Pakistan capitalist rulers were on living on west’s charity and were in the oxygen tent. These people had betrayed the masses of the country and served only personal and family interests. He said the JI would intensify pressure on the Election Commission for the implementation of the articles 62 and 63 of the constitution.

He said that Islam gave guidelines in every sphere of life and also ensured development in agriculture, industry, manpower and trade.

Sirajul Haq said that the world was changing rapidly and the global Islamic March was heading fast towards success. He said the spread of Islamic message could not be stopped through use of gunpowder and propaganda.

The JI chief said that the JI’s agenda was development, progress and growth as an Islamic Pakistan could best ensure a prosperous Pakistan.

To a question from newsmen, the JI chief said that the NAB’s law for plea bargain should end and the NAB Chairman should be appointed by the Judiciary.