Syed Ali Gilani recovering at Soura Hospital: APHC

ISLAMABAD: The condition of ailing Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani is stable and he is recovering well.

According to KMS, Ali Gilani was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in held Srinagar in the wee hours of Thursday after he developed chest congestion and severe pain. Several tests including ECG were conducted on him.

The APHC Chairman’s son, Naeem Gilani in an interview said the octogenarian leader had shown recovery and was now stable and feeling better.

The APHC spokesman, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, in a statement in held Srinagar said that Syed Ali Gilani’s respiratory system was being closely watched by doctors who suggested some medical tests. “The tests later gave satisfactory results,” he added.

He urged people to avoid visiting the hospital and requested them to pray for speedy recovery of the ailing leader.

Meanwhile, the APHC spokesman said that Pakistan High Commissioner in New Delhi, Abdul Basit, called Syed Ali Gilani over phone, enquired about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

He said that thousands of people from all corners of the world also enquired about the condition of the APHC Chairman.