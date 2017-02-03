Six suspects of MQM, proscribed organisation arrested

KARACHI: Rangers in separate operations in Shah Faisal Colony, Jamshed Town and Korangi arrested six armed men and recovered huge cache of weapons from their custody on Thursday.

According to Rangers, four of those arrested were members of a political party (MQM) while to were terrorists of a banned outfit.

They were shifted to undisclosed location for further investigation.

Meanwhile target killer Zeeshan arrested from Sarjani town on Thursday confessed of killing numerous political opponents.

He was arrested during a joint operation carried out by law enforcement agencies. During interrogation, Zeeshan, who is affiliated with MQM Orangi Town Sector, confessed killing rival political opponents.

The arrested target killer further confessed of his involvement in taking extortion and land grabbing. He said that land grabbing and China Cutting were the main reason for the most of the incidents of target killing that took place between 2007 and 2013. Zeeshan said that he received instructions for target killing from Sector in-charge Islam Fauji. INP