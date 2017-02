SUKKUR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, on Friday visited residence of opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Syed Khursheed Shah to inquire about his health.

During the visit, Sirajul Haq was accompanied by JI Sindh Ameer Dr. Merajul Huda Siddiqui, Mumtaz Hussain Sehtu and other leaders.