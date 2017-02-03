SHC orders to put Dr Asim’s name on ECL

KARACHI: The two-member bench of the Sindh High Court on Friday was divided over the issue of granting bail to PPP leader Dr Asim during hearing.

The bench sent the matter to the Chief Justice for the nomination of a referee judge on the matter.

Hearing the case, Justice K K Agha observed that Dr Asim be granted a bail against two surety bonds each worth Rs2.5 million as his life could be in danger.

However, Justice Farooq Shah opposed the request. The judge remarked that Dr Asim had already been receiving necessary treatment and he should not be granted bail now.

The judge suggested to put his name on the Exit Control List.