SHC angered over missing persons

KARACHI: Expressing anger at the attitude of police while hearing petitions seeking recovery of over 140 persons gone missing, the Sindh High Court once again directed the federal and the Khyber Pakhtwankhwa governments to submit list of persons held at detention centers.

The court expressed concerns at the performance of Sindh police officers as well as the federal government. Though police officers appear in the courts despite the dangerous law and order situation in Karachi but they take no measure to help recover missing persons, Justice Farooq Shah commented. We do not call the police officers for massage or to serve tea, the court is only interested in knowing where the missing persons are, he added.

Expressing anger at Sindh government, Justice K. K. Agha asked just for how much longer the JIT and provincial task force games would be played.

When the court referred to nine missing workers of the MQM the Standing Counsel stated that missing MQM worker Faheem Riaz has returned back home over which the court expressing concerns at the non-serious attitude of the government said that the media only makes noise till people remain missing and if the government does not inform about those who return how would the court know.

The hearing was later adjourned till February 9. INP