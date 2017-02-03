Saqlain, for level playing field for disables

ISLAMABAD: Former Test cricketer and Pakistan stunning off spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, has said that the disabled players are more able than the normal players and my wishes are with them. These people should be given level playing field to polish their talent.

He was addressing the colorful ceremony, planned by (ASL) nonprofit organization at a local hotel. The ceremony was largely attended by all section of society beside officials.

Speaking at the occasion -Former Test cricketer and Pakistan stunning off spinner Saqlain Mushtaq congratulated ASSL chairman Waqar Ahmed and his entire team. “

When I was coming to attend the function, I was thinking about how they would manage the event and what kind of situation I had to face, but frankly speaking, I am very impressed the way they have organized the function, he added.

“I am always ready whenever they need my services. I pray and hope for a highly successful first edition of the ASSL. I will try to do whatever I can do for them. They are more than welcome, when they feel like they need my help, he said.

“The holding of the league will also help in opening floodgates of international cricket in Pakistan. All the stakeholders must help Waqar and his team, so that disabled cricket may be flourished well in the country,” Saqlain added.

The disabled are unheard unseen heroes of our society, which can change their destination by getting little attention from society. The other organizations should follow the footsteps of Waqar Ahmed and his team in this regard, he added.

Speaking at the occasion ASSL chairman Waqar held that the league would be held from first week of April and final would be played on April 15 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

“We are also trying to conduct the day and night matches, as weather will be hot and humid and it will be difficult for the disabled players to adjust,” he added.

He said in the first phase, they would award Rs 300,000 cash to the champions, Rs 200,000 to runners-up and Rs 150,000 to third position holders, while man of the match, player of the tournament, best bowler and best all-rounder categories cash awards would also be distributed and there would be a special prize for the best entertainer of the ASSL,” Waqar told participants.

I am thankful to Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, who was PCAPH director, despite severe differences surfaced due to one or another reasons, he responded to my call in highly positive manner, while I had formed 4-member committee including Saqib Waheed, M Sajjad and Hazrat Bilal as directors, while Nasir is not ready to accept any office but will work devotedly for the promotion of this noble cause,” he said.

Later Saqlain Mushtaq, along with ASSL chairman Waqar Ahmed Khan and captains of the disabled teams, unveiled trophy of the All-Star Super League (ASSL) during a colorful ceremony.