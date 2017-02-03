Punjab finalizes list for arrest of 204 banned outfit members

LAHORE: Punjab Home Department has finalized a list for arrest of 204 persons linked to Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and banned outfits whereas agencies are all set to place 240 persons under fourth schedule.

Likewise, Punjab government may bar movement of banned outfit leaders from one city to another. Insiders aware of the development have also revealed that the authorities have retrieved data of suspected bank accounts for forensic examination.

In the past few days, interior ministry and Punjab Home Department have conducted three important sittings amidst fast developments in the province. Authorities concerned have agreed upon to arrest these 240 persons in three phases.

Initially, these persons will be arrested for span of three months.

According to reports, Punjab Home Department has directed law enforcement agencies to remain alert in different districts. INP