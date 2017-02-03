Police baton charge people protesting against Sukkur SSP

SUKKUR: The police on Thursday baton charged the citizens protesting against the Sukkur SSP besides breaking the mirrors of their cars.

Heavy contingent of police were placed along the routes while tear gas and arms were also brought to stop the protesters.

When the protesters tried to move forward, the police started to baton charge them. Not only this, the police also confiscated their cars and break the mirrors.

Many people were arrested on the occasion.

The DSP, on the other hand, blamed the protesters for the violence of police.

The citizens alleged that the Sukkur SSP supported the outlaws. They said that their people were forcibly arrested and disappeared by the police.

The protesters demanded of the chief minister and higher officials to take notice of the issue and provide them with justice. INP