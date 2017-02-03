PM Nawaz inaugurates 1st phase of Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the first phase of the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) here on Friday.

The prime minister unveiled a plaque of the first phase of the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister said that we are achieving a new milestone in the journey of building Pakistan.

To reach a destination travel should be made easy and comfortable, he said. He said bridges and interchanges being built on the Motorway-9. We are building a network of motorways and highways in the country, he said.

The prime minister said that a six-lane motoryway from Karachi to Peshawar will be completed by 2019. He was of the view that a road was a first step towards development of a nation. Those who travel by planes and helicopters don’t understand the importance of roads, he said.

The first phase of M-9 includes four interchanges -Dadhabhoy Interchange, Industrial Valley Interchange, Nooriabad Interchange and Thano Bola Khan Interchange. These four interchanges will provide safe and comfortable travel access to Kirthar, National Park, Jhampeer, Thano Ahmed Khan and other areas.