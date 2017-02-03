Paris: Soldier shoots knifeman who tried to enter Louvre museum

PARIS: A French soldier shot at and seriously injured a suspect while trying to ‘storm’ the Louvre in the French capital. The suspect was carrying two knives including a machete.
The suspect pulled out his weapon after being denied entry into an underground shop of museum at around 9:00 a.m local time. A soldier patrolling as part of the country’s ongoing state of emergency shot him five times, leaving him critically injured. The solider also sustained head injury in the incident.
After the incident, a security operation is being carried out in Paris, where some of the streets have also been evacuated. The attacker was reportedly carrying a suitcase, which was later cleared by the police as it had no explosives.