Pakistan, Belarus can raise bilateral trade to $1bn by 2020

ISLAMABAD: Belarus and Pakistan have real opportunities for raising bilateral trade to $1 billion byYear-2020, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said.



According to Belta News agency he said “We should think carefully about ways to strengthen our relations”.

Alexander Lukashenko noted this as he welcomed the Pakistani guest and said Belarus has established good, friendly relations with the Pakistani leadership.

He expressed hope that MPs of the two countries who are responsible for this cooperation will step up their efforts.

He said “The countries are considering ways to step up cooperation in all fields and We certainly need your support.”

“I know that parliaments play a big role in the two countries, and I would like to ask you to monitor Pakistan’seffort to implement the roadmap that we developed for our short-and medium-term cooperation,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

He pointed out that Belarus and Pakistan have an agreement to lay a foundation for trade and economic relations by 2020 and raise the bilateral trade to $1 billion.

“We have enough cooperation potential and real opportunities for this. We can even exceed this target.

We cannot just make declarations.”

“We should work to achieve this target by mapping out specific cooperation areas and establishing amounts of goods that we can sell to each other,” the Belarusian leader said.

Alexander Lukashenko added there are no closed topics in the cooperation between Belarus and Pakistan. “We can cooperate in all areas.”