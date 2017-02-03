One injured in firing incident at KU

KARACHI: A firing incident took place in the staff colony of University of Karachi, despite police and Rangers being deployed at each gate of the premises.

The man injured in the incident is the husband of a professor of sociology department, Dr Sobia Anis.

The professor said her husband, Shahid, was coming from a bank outside the university when unidentified persons followed him inside the premises. She added when he reached near their house in the colony, the unidentified persons opened fire on her husband’s car and fled from the site.

Subsequently, Shahid got a bullet wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital where his treatment is under way.

The incident has gripped in fear the colony where other professors also reside. University of Karachi Teacher’s Society President Dr Shakeel Farooqi has expressed concern over the incident.