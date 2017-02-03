Nokia to introduce new devices this year

HMD Global, the Finland based company that develops Android cellphones for Nokia brand would introduce various Nokia devices this year.

The future Nokia devices will also include a flagship product to compete Samsung’s S8 and Apple’s iPhone.

“Our ambition is to always use the latest and safest Android OS,” HMD told NokiaPOwerUser in an email. “That also included providing timely updates. We will have more to share in first half of 2017. Stay tuned, ” according to Yahoo News.

The Nokia manufacturing company wants to sell cellphones equipped with the newest Android version.

Normally a few Android mobile phone manufacturers unveil fast updates of Android.

Nokia 6 by HMD has already been using Android 7.0 Nougat. The device must be updated to Android 7.1.1 in the coming days.